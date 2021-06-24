Using bands to warmup your legs and glutes

Whether you’re really into fitness, or just getting started, it’s important to warm up before a workout.
Kelli Crabbs shares a warmup for your legs and glutes and a band workout to tone those big muscles.
You can follow Kelli on Instagram.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
Whether you’re really into fitness, or just getting started, it’s important to warm up before a workout.
Kelli Crabbs shares a warmup for your legs and glutes and a band workout to tone those big muscles.
You can follow Kelli on Instagram.