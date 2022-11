It’s an alluring blend of cultures, genres, and styles. You can get your ticket now to enjoy the fusion of Chinese and American music. Brian Coyle, the Executive Director of the Civic Music Association, shares what to expect from Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn.

CMA presents Wu Fei and Grammy-Award Winner Abigail Washburn on Friday, November 11th at 7:30pm at Sheslow Auditorium on the Drake University Campus. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at civicmusic.org.