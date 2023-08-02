It can be hard for patio umbrellas to stand up to Iowa’s windy weather. Hilary Prall shares her patio pot umbrella stand to keep you in the shade all summer.
Get the instructions here: https://hprallandco.com/blog/patio-pot-umbrella-stand.
by: Megan Reuther
