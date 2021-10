AMES, IOWA -- A Colorado man is charged with murdering an Ames toddler earlier this year, and the boy's mother is charged as well for allegedly concealing the abuse and allowing it to continue until her son was dead.

Trevin Nicholson, 25, is charged with First Degree Murder and Child Endangerment Causing Death; he is currently being held in the Douglas County, Colorado Jail. Danielle Obrecth, 26, is charged with Child Endangerment Causing Death. She is being held in the Story County Jail.