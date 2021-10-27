Tricks to make your Halloween delish

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is out with its full weekly COVID-19 report including the latest number of Iowans who have died from the virus.

The IDPH’s coronavirus website is reporting 117 additional deaths from COVID-19. While those deaths occurred during a six-week period from September 7 to October 20, the IDPH only updates the number of additional deaths each Wednesday. During the prior six-week period, 100 Iowans were reported to have died from the virus.