Tricks to keep your garbage disposal working

WAUKON, Iowa -- Memorial services begin Tuesday for an Iowa State Trooper killed in a car crash earlier this month while responding to a call.

A public visitation for Trooper Ted Benda will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Funeral services for Trooper Benda will be held on Wednesday at Waukon High School.