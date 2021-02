Ready for a thriller? High Octane Pictures releases Central Park Dark on February 2. It's described as a Fatal Attraction meets Blair Witch Project set in New York City's Central Park.

Cybil Lake stars as Nina. She is also the director of this mind-bending horror film. Lake’s TV credits include include The Black List with James Spader on NBC, The Following with Kevin Bacon on Fox, and Show Me a Hero directed by Academy Award Winner Paul Haggis for HBO.