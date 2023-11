We’re making two treats your turkeys will gobble up this month as we get ready to celebrate thanksgiving! Kim Ritter from Two Kids and a Coupon shares two fun treats to celebrate November.

You can find both recipes here:

https://twokidsandacoupon.com/2023/09/cute-turkey-donuts-for-thanksgiving-breakfast.html

https://twokidsandacoupon.com/2023/09/terrific-turkey-candy-treats-for-thanksgiving.html