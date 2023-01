The pain can be excruciating and affect your day-to-day life. Mary Jo Reetz shared how a treatment at Central Iowa Neuropathy helped her. Central Iowa Neuropathy Owner and Author Dr. Ole Olson, DC shared other treatments.

Central Iowa Neuropathy is located at 210 Northeast Delaware Ave in Ankeny. For more information, visit centraliowaneuropathy.com or call 515-218-9500 to set up your appointment or register for a free seminar.