Treatment for Peripheral Neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy often causes weakness, numbness, and pain, usually in your hands and feet. It can also affect other areas of your body. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons from Vero Neuropathy in West Des Moines is board certified in neuropathy and shares treatment options.

A neuropathy consultation at Vero will include a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. You can visit veroneuropathy.com or call 515-755-PAIN to set up your consultation today. Mention Hello Iowa! for $200 off. Vero is located at 5525 Mills Civic Parkway Suite 120 in West Des Moines.