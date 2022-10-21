Having a healthy Halloween doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to treats. Arielle Kestenbaum, Founder of Fare Meals, shares how to manage the sweetest season.

Here is her recipe for Halloween Trail Mix:

1/3 cup candy corn

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup peanuts (or nut of choice)

1 sprinkle of maldon salt

You can join Fare Meals free webinar on Wednesday, October 26th at 6 PM. Register at faremeals.org/events/healthy-halloween-treats-and-more/