Treating peripheral neuropathy

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 10% of the people in the United States have diabetes. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Founder of Vero Neuropathy and Board Certified in Neuropathy, shares important information for people with diabetic nerve pain.

A neuropathy consultation at Vero includes a personal consultation, exam and report of findings. You can visit Vero Neuropathy’s website for more information. Call 515-755-PAIN to set up your consultation. Remember to mention “Hello Iowa” for $200 off.