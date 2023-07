Knee pain could be the result from an injury or wear and tear. Either way, it’s not fun. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Founder of Vero Health Center, explains how you may be able to get some relief.

Call 515-676-8376 to learn more or go online to verohealthcenter.com. Vero Health Center is located at 630 South 50th Street in West Des Moines.