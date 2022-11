Don Burkhart and Raithe Clemons from Patriot Home Services of Iowa share how they can help you with you roof, siding, and gutters and why they support A Year to Volunteer. Shar and Phil Roos share what A Year to Volunteer is doing to make a difference at Living History Farms.

You can learn more about Patriot Home Services of Iowa and request a free estimate by going online to patriothomeservicesofiowa.com or call 515-795-7180 with questions.