Annette McNamara is the founder of Beautiful Strength, which is a traveling photo project. She travels the country in her traveling photo studio, which is an old school bus named Atticus.

Beautifulstrength.org is a non-profit photo project that empowers subjects through images and words. Atticus will be in Iowa the rest of May. You can follow along online to learn about the bus stops. Just go to beautifulstrength.org to see the upcoming bus route.