Watching someone have a seizure can be scary. The Epilepsy Foundation is launching the first and only Seizure Recognition and First Aid certification training to support the more than three million people in the United States living with epilepsy.

For the first time ever, the training is offered as a certification program to the public.

Roxanne Cogil with the Epilepsy Foundation explains.

You can learn more and sign up for certification at epilepsy.com.