DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you're in need of a COVID-19 test, but are not feeling any serious symptoms, some healthcare leaders are now recommending you get tested away from hospital facilities.

Dr. Clint Hawthorne, who directs the emergency departments at UnityPoint Health's Des Moines hospitals, says the effort spent on testing asymptomatic patients should go towards saving the lives of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.