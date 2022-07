The Uncoastal Social at Luxury Lane is Thursday, July 21st. Jenna Kimberley, President of Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines, shares the details about this fun new event.

Ticket sales will benefit Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity and Iowa Skilled Trades.

You can tour dream homes at the HomeShowExpo in Ankeny. For show dates, tickets, and parking information, go to dsmhba.com.