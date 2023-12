Get your home ready for the holiday season and the new year! From flooring to window treatments, the Project Coordinators at Royal Flooring can help you update your living space.

Royal Flooring Project Coordinators Taylor Noonan and Tate Snodgrass share the top trends.

To learn more about Royal Flooring, go online to shoproyalflooring.com or give them at call at 515-957-9738.