Colder temperatures are on their way so it’s important your furnace is in tip top shape to keep you warm all winter long. Al Lenz, Owner and General Manager of Lenz Heating & Cooling, and Jenny Lenz, Co-Owner of Lenz Heating & Cooling, share the importance of HVAC maintenance and how their Veteran and Female owned HVAC company can help.

To learn more about Lenz Heating & Cooling, visit lenzmechanical.com or call 515-225-6446.