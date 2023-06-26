Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Meat and Grocery Registered Dietitian, shares the three salsa recipes and hacks to make them easier!

Pico

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup cilantro, diced

1 lemon, juiced

1 lime, juiced

¼ cup tomato juice

1 pinch salt

Mango Salsa

1 bell pepper, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

3 mangos, peeled and diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 garlic cloves, minced

juice of 1 lime

salt, to taste

Corn Salsa

1 16 ounce bag frozen sweet yellow corn

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

½ red onion, diced

¾ cup cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juiced

1 pinch salt

1 pinch pepper

