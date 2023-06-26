Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Meat and Grocery Registered Dietitian, shares the three salsa recipes and hacks to make them easier!
Pico
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup cilantro, diced
1 lemon, juiced
1 lime, juiced
¼ cup tomato juice
1 pinch salt
Mango Salsa
1 bell pepper, diced
1 red onion, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
3 mangos, peeled and diced
¼ cup chopped cilantro
2 garlic cloves, minced
juice of 1 lime
salt, to taste
Corn Salsa
1 16 ounce bag frozen sweet yellow corn
1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
½ red onion, diced
¾ cup cilantro, chopped
2 limes, juiced
1 pinch salt
1 pinch pepper
