They’re red, delicious, and they’re grown right here in Iowa. Erin Port, Owner of Simple Purposeful Living, shares how to take salads to the next level with Bushel Boy tomatoes and cucumbers.

You can learn more at bushelboy.com.

Here are Erin’s three recipes!

Greek-inspired Village Salad (personal size for lunch)

1 Bushel Boy tomato

1 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber

1/4 Red Onion, finely chopped

1/4 C. Feta cheese

Drizzle Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with fresh herbs **optional

Italian-Inspired Caprese Salad (personal size for lunch)

1 Bushel Boy tomato

1 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber

1/4 Cup Mozarella Pearls

Drizzle Olive oil & balsamic glaze, salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with chopped fresh basil

Mexican-Inspired Street Corn Salad (side dish)

2 Bushel Boy tomato

2 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber

1/2 C. Drained canned sweet corn

1/4 C. Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled

1/4 Red onion, finely chopped

Drizzle Avocado Lime Dressing

Garnish with chopped cilantro

Learn more from Erin at simplepurposefulliving.com.