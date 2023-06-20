They’re red, delicious, and they’re grown right here in Iowa. Erin Port, Owner of Simple Purposeful Living, shares how to take salads to the next level with Bushel Boy tomatoes and cucumbers.
You can learn more at bushelboy.com.
Here are Erin’s three recipes!
Greek-inspired Village Salad (personal size for lunch)
1 Bushel Boy tomato
1 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber
1/4 Red Onion, finely chopped
1/4 C. Feta cheese
Drizzle Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with fresh herbs **optional
Italian-Inspired Caprese Salad (personal size for lunch)
1 Bushel Boy tomato
1 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber
1/4 Cup Mozarella Pearls
Drizzle Olive oil & balsamic glaze, salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with chopped fresh basil
Mexican-Inspired Street Corn Salad (side dish)
2 Bushel Boy tomato
2 Bushel Boy Mini Cucumber
1/2 C. Drained canned sweet corn
1/4 C. Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled
1/4 Red onion, finely chopped
Drizzle Avocado Lime Dressing
Garnish with chopped cilantro
Learn more from Erin at simplepurposefulliving.com.