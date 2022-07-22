Ashley Stien shares a trio of mocktails to mix up in honor of dry July.

Here are her recipes:

Raspberry Lemonade

1 pitcher lemonade (homemade or store bought)

1 small bag frozen raspberries

Ice

Pink coarse sugar (can white sugar with 1 drop of red food coloring)

Colorful straw

Dump bag of frozen raspberries into pitcher of lemonade. Dip top of glass into lemonade, and then rim with pink coarse sugar. Pour lemonade into individual glasses filled with ice. Garnish with colorful straw and a raspberry or slice of lemon

Strawberry Basil Spritzer

3 sliced strawberries

4 basil leaves

Club soda or strawberry flavored sparkling water

1 tsp sweetener of choice (agave, honey, sugar)

Ice

Using cocktail muddler or end of wooden spoon, muddle strawberries, basil, and sweetener in bottom of glass for 1 minute. Add ice to glass and top with club soda/sparkling water. Garnish with strawberry slice.

Pineapple Coconut Cooler

Pineapple juice (I like the lower sugar version from the grocery store juice aisle)

Coconut sparkling water

Ice

Pineapple slice for garnish

Fill a cocktail glass with ice. Fill halfway with pineapple juice (more or less depending on preferred sweetness), and fill the rest of the way with coconut sparkling water. Garnish with pineapple slice.