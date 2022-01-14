Three mocktails to celebrate dry January

1 in 7 Americans is currently participating in “Dry January” and abstaining from alcohol for a month.

Ashley Stien shares three fun mocktails to try this month, or anytime you want a tasty non-alcoholic drink.

Here are her recipes:

Virgin Margarita

Kosher salt for rimming glass

3-4 ounces simple syrup (depending on sweetness preference)

2 ounces lime juice

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce orange juice

Lime wedge for garnish



1. Pour 1 teaspoon of kosher salt on a small plate. Moisten rim of glass by rubbing with a lime wedge. Dip rim of glass into salt to coat evenly.

2. Pour simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and orange juice in a cocktail shaker half full with ice.

3. Cover and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.

4. Pour into rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

Pomegranate Spritzer

Pomegranate Juice

Berry or Pomegranate flavored sparkling water

Fruit for garnish (strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate seeds)

1. Fill glass with ice

2. Pour pomegranate juice to fill half the glass (more or less depending on sweetness preference)

3. Fill remaining space in glass with sparkling water

4. Garnish glass with fruit



Virgin Mimosa

Orange Juice

Ginger ale



1. Fill champagne flute halfway with orange juice

2. Top glass with ginger ale