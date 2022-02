Will Smith started his music career as the fresh prince, he then became more famous for his role in the 90’s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

The re-imagining titled simply “Bel Air” premieres Sunday, February 13th on Peacock. It’s a more dramatic take on the familiar story.

Fashion Consultant & Wardrobe Stylist Wlaa shares a behind the scenes look at the costume styling.