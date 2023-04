Erin Moomey added sparkle wherever she went. Now, friends and family remember her each spring with The Sparkle Run.

Becky Moomey shares how this run raises important funds for the community every year. Rachel Oppold, from Blank Children’s Hospital, shares how this year’s funds will be put to great use for children fighting cancer and other illnesses.

The Sparkle Run is May 7th. You can sign up at sparklerun.org.