Ice cream season is here, and we have a special treat! Turkey Hill Ice Cream will bring us the Scoop every month and share a flavor of the month. Joy Beachy with Turkey Hill ice Cream shares how the brand of ice cream makes everyday moments a little sweeter.

Click here to get a coupon for the flavor of the month and register to win a prize pack.

Learn more about all of Turkey Hill’s products at turkeyhill.com.