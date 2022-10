Young actors will soon take the stage, starring in a modified version of a Broadway musical. The Penguin Project at the Des Moines Playhouse allows young artists with developmental disabilities to perform live theatre.

Annie Mielke shares how to get involved and a behind the scenes look at “Annie Jr.”

For more information on upcoming performances and tickets at the Des Moines Playhouse, call 515-277-6261 or go to dmplayhouse.com.