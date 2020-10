The 22nd annual JDRF Hope Gala is Saturday, October 17. It is virtual this year. WHO 13’s Ed Wilson and Jeriann Ritter are the emcees of the “Solid Gold” event.

Jeriann shares her family’s connection to Type One Diabetes.

The JDRF Solid Gold Virtual Gala is Saturday, October 17th. You can register for the silent auction online by clicking here. You can watch it live starting at 6:15 p.m. on the JDRF Nebraska/Iowa YouTube Channel.