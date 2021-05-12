The First-Ever JDRF Walk on Wheels

The JDRF Walk on Wheels is this month. Diabetic Equipment and Supplies President Marcus Miller shares why the Iowa-based business is a proud supporter of the organization.

JDRF Youth Ambassador Hattie Nimmo, a 5th Grade Student, shares why she advocates for people living with T1D.

The Walk on Wheels is Sunday, May 23rd at 11 a.m. at DMACC Ankeny Campus. Learn more and contribute here.

You can check out the products offered at Diabetic Equipment and Supplies by checking out their website, diabeticequip.com or by calling 515-478-3600. Diabetic Equipment and Supplies is located at 3100 SE Boulevard in Grimes.