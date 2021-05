The Des Moines Arts Festival returns to Western Gateway Park June 25-27. Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director Stephen King shares how the comeback is stronger than the setback and what you can expect this year.

Artist Ben Schuh shares his work and how to shop for art at the festival. The Des Moines Arts Festival is Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the full schedule at desmoinesartsfestival.org.