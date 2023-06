Replacing windows and doors isn’t a solo job. It takes a team effort. Robert Koster, Operations Manager at Renewal by Andersen, shares what a Project Manager’s day is like to make sure every job is successful.

Stop by Renewal by Andersen’s location at 517 Railroad Avenue in West Des Moines to learn more.

Call (515) 446-9415 to set up an estimate for new windows and doors in your home. You can find more helpful information at renewalbyandersen.com.