“The Blacklist” is back for its 10th and final season in what most certainly will be a thrilling ride until the very end.
Series Veteran Harry Lennix and Show Newcomer Anya Banerjee give us a look at what’s ahead.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
