It’s drama, it’s fantasy, and it’s Sci Fi that takes you on one wild ride through a time machine with the midseason finale right around the corner.
Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett from “Quantum Leap” share the details.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s drama, it’s fantasy, and it’s Sci Fi that takes you on one wild ride through a time machine with the midseason finale right around the corner.
Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett from “Quantum Leap” share the details.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now