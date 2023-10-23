It’s much more than a treat because it’s a fine art. We’re learning what’s all the buzz on honey. Honey Sommelier Katie Flinn shares her training in the art of honey sensory.
You can follow Milk & Honey Orchard and Apiary on Facebook.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s much more than a treat because it’s a fine art. We’re learning what’s all the buzz on honey. Honey Sommelier Katie Flinn shares her training in the art of honey sensory.
You can follow Milk & Honey Orchard and Apiary on Facebook.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now