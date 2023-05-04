“Lopez vs. Lopez” is cruising towards the end of its Freshman season. Real life father and daughter George and Mayan Lopez share what to expect as the season wraps up on its new night.
Watch the rest of the season Tuesdays at 7:30 on WHO 13.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
“Lopez vs. Lopez” is cruising towards the end of its Freshman season. Real life father and daughter George and Mayan Lopez share what to expect as the season wraps up on its new night.
Watch the rest of the season Tuesdays at 7:30 on WHO 13.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now