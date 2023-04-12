A desperate gambler, an angry mobster, a missing girlfriend, and a treasure hunt. Get ready for “Florida Man.” Edgar Ramírez and Abbey Lee share what to expect in the limited Netflix series.
It premieres April 13th on Netflix.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
A desperate gambler, an angry mobster, a missing girlfriend, and a treasure hunt. Get ready for “Florida Man.” Edgar Ramírez and Abbey Lee share what to expect in the limited Netflix series.
It premieres April 13th on Netflix.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now