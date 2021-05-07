 

The Bubble Ball is Back this Weekend

The Bubble Ball is ChildServe’s signature gala and one of Des Moines’ most unique events! ChildServe is pleased to announce the organization will host its annual Bubble Ball event virtually this Saturday.

For more than 90 years, the organization has partnered with families to provide much-needed healthcare services and support for children, teens, and young adults.

Erica Axiotis and Christina de Shaw share the details about the Bubble Ball and how the proceeds will help their mission. The virtual event is Saturday at 7 p.m.

You can learn more at childserve.org.

