Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares the basics of bell peppers and how to cook with the peppers.

Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.

Blackened Cajun Pasta

Makes 8 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (16 ounce) box penne pasta

1 pound chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

3 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning, to taste, divided,

2 Tbsp. oil, divided

2 bell peppers, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. butter

¼ cup vegetable or chicken broth

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup sliced green onions

DIRECTIONS

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Season chicken with 1½ tablespoons Cajun seasoning. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet. Sauté chicken until cooked through, about 6–8 minutes. Remove from pan.

Add remaining oil to skillet. Sauté peppers until tender, 8–12 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds.

Remove peppers and garlic from skillet. In the same skillet, melt butter. Stir in broth, heavy cream and parmesan cheese and bring to a simmer. Add pasta and peppers to sauce. Top with green onions.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 330 calories; 16 g fat; 6.6 g saturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 1501 mg sodium; 37 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 2.6 g sugar; 24 g protein

Baked Denver Omelet

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup diced ham

1 tsp. oil

1 bell pepper, diced

⅓cup diced onion

8 eggs

⅓ cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Optional toppings: avocado, green onion, hot sauce or salsa

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400⁰F.

Spray a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and add ham in an even layer to the bottom of the dish.

Heat oil in a skillet and sauté peppers and onions until soft, 4 minutes.

Add peppers and onions on top of ham.

Scramble eggs with milk and season with salt and pepper. Pour over baking dish mixture and top with cheese.

Bake until eggs are cooked through, 20–25 minutes.

Approximate nutrition information per serving (does not include optional toppings): 214 calories; 14 g fat; 5.7 g saturated fat; 316 mg cholesterol; 445 mg sodium; 5.4 g carbohydrate; 0.5 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 16 g protein