Testing and Treating Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a condition in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses throughout the night, preventing normal breathing during sleep. It is associated with a variety of neurological and cardiovascular conditions. DSM Sleep Specialists Medical Director Melisa Coaker shares how you can test for sleep apnea and treat it at home.

DSM Sleep Specialists is located at 1275 Northwest 128th Street, Suite 200, Clive, IA 50325. Call 515-224-3948 or e-mail info@dsmsleepspecialists.com for more information. You can learn more about DSM Sleep Specialists at dsmsleepspecialists.com.