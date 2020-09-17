Teen Continues Raising Funds for Children’s Hospital Through Amazing Grace’s Lemonade Race

The 4th annual Amazing Grace Lemonade Race is virtual this year. Grace McCunn, a 15 year-old from Ames, started the fundraising event after running a successful lemonade stand to raise money for Blank Children’s Hospital. It raised $15,000 last year. She says money is needed more than ever because of the COVID19 Pandemic.

She stopped by the Hello Iowa kitchen to show how to make the amazing lemonade that started it all.

The virtual event is September 20-27. You can register here, or donate to Grace’s Venmo @Grace-McCunn.