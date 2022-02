Organizers of the Des Moines Home + Garden Show are once again showing their love for the teachers in our community by showing them a little extra recognition, and those teachers are really going to “flip” when they hear the rave reviews from their students.

The Des Moines Home + Garden Show runs through Sunday at the Iowa Events Center. Teachers and school staff get in free this Sunday with a valid school id. Get tickets desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com.