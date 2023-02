It’s a message from a 90 year-old book that still needs to be heard today, and it can now be told from the stage. Melissa M. Kellar from Des Moines Playhouse’s production of “The Hundred Dresses” shares details.

“The Hundred Dresses” runs February 24th through March 12th at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre at the Des Moines Playhouse.

For more information and tickets, call 515-277-6261 or go to dmplayhouse.com.