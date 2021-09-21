Taking care of your feet and ankles

Johnston Foot & Ankle Clinic provides effective treatment of many conditions of the foot and ankle to runners, athletes, adults, seniors, and children. Dr. Dana Plew is an avid runner, so she knows how important it is to have your feet and ankles in good working condition in order to do the things you love to do.

Johnston Foot and Ankle Clinic is located at 5335 Merle Hay Road. You can learn more about the services offered at the clinic by going to the website johnstonfootandankle.com or call 515-252-6063 to set up an appointment.