February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. It’s so important to establish good dental habits at an early age, because our dental health has a huge impact on our overall health. Dr. Jason Niegsch, Owner of Dentistry At Somerset, shares how to start building that relationship.

Dentistry At Somerset is located at 2720 Stange Road in Ames. Call 515-268-0516 to set up an appointment or visit DentistryAtSomerset.com.