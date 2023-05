It’s not just a place to workout. It’s a community of support that approaches fitness on a personal level.

Mary Hall, Eat the Frog Fitness Ankeny Head Coach, shares how individual results are achieved through group training.

Eat the Frog Fitness is located at 2785 N Ankeny Boulevard in Ankeny. Learn more by calling 515-505-7130 or going online to eatthefrogfitness.com.