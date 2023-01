Make the resolution to see to your preventative eye health. Ophthalmologist Christy Benson from the Broadlawns Eye Clinic shares advice for Glaucoma Awareness Month and details of a surgical advancement for the treatment of glaucoma. Dr. Benson also shares advice about cataracts.

Broadlawns Eye Clinic is located off Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call 515-282-2362 to make an appointment or go online to broadlawns.org.