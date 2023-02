It’s dedicated to building healthy spirit, mind, and body for everyone in the community, and you can help support that mission. Vicky Foresman and Melissa Williams from the YMCA of Greater Des Moines share details of the YMCA Annual Community Campaign.

To try out a group class at the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.