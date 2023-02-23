The number of kids and teens with Type One Diabetes is expected to triple by 2050, which means there a lot of work that needs to done! Scott Smith from Hy-Vee shares how you can help while shopping in the coming weeks and JDRF Ambassador Ellie Rasmussen shares what it is like living with Type One Diabetes.

Visit your nearest Hy-Vee and round up your purchase to the nearest dollar through February 28th. Your donation will go to JDRF and that money will stay in Iowa. You can also learn more about the charitable project at hy-vee.com.