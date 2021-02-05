Superstar Singer Raises Awareness About Technology Helping People with Diabetes

Diabetes is a big deal, but living with it does not have to be. Diabetic Equipment and Supplies is dedicated to serving Iowans. Marcus Miller shares the details on the latest technology helping people with diabetes live life to the fullest. He also talks about how we will see Singer Nick Jonas talking about this during the Big Game.

If you want more information on Diabetic Equipment and Supplies, you can call 515-478-3600 or visit the website diabeticequip.com. Diabetic Equipment and Supplies is located at 3100 SE Grimes Boulevard.